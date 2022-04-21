The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 294.08%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

