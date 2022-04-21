The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BK. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.