The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

