The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.65 and a beta of 2.25. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

