The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $276.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.18.

UNP stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.73 and a 200 day moving average of $245.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

