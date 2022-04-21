The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.