The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 781,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 755,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

