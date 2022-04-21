The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $140,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 2,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $286.19 million, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

