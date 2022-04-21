The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $135,600.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $286.19 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.91.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.