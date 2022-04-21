The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $135,600.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,979,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after purchasing an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.