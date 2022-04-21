The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,715,000 after acquiring an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 289,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,505,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

