The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $140,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,183. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

