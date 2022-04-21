The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $140,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.
LSXMK stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,183. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.