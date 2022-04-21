The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 5,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 24,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

