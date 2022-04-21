The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Lion Electric reported sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $175.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.