The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Purchases $44,022.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. 144,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

