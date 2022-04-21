The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.50 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £551.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.48.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

