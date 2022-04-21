The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.50 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £551.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.48.
