The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.570-$1.990 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.57-$1.99 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

