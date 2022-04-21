The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.30 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $13.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

TRV stock opened at $177.71 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

