The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Western Union also reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 2,834,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

