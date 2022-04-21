Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.20 per share for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY22 guidance at $22.43 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMO stock opened at $591.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $231.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

