THG (LON:THG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price target on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.32).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 95.87 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.56. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.24).

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

