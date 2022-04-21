Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $7,906,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCBX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

