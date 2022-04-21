thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.65 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.65 ($13.60) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.68 ($14.71).

FRA TKA opened at €7.21 ($7.75) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.01.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

