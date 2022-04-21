Tigress Financial Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $139.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

