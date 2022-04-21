TimkenSteel Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

TMST opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

