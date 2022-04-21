Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

