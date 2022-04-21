Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

