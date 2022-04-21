TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of TTE opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

