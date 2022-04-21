Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.94. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.