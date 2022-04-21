Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.

Shares of TSCO opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.27.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.