Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.27.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

