Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
