Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $407.01 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $74,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

