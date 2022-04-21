Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

