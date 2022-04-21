Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

CCJ opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

