Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$26.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded down C$1.26 on Thursday, hitting C$16.14. 452,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,954. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

