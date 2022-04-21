Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

