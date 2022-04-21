Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $177.71. 2,235,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

