Trevali Mining Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

TV stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$130.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

