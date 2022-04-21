Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$130.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

