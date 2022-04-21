Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
