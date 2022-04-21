Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

