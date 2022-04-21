Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 37,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

