Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
TPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
