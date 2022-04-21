Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

