TriMas (TRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its FY22 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.250-$2.350 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRS. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriMas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

