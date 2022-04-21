Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

