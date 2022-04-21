TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

NYSE TBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,296. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 254.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in TrueBlue by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.