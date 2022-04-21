Truist Financial Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $30.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 13,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

