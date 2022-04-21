Truist Financial Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $96.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

PDCE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 3,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,998,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

