Truist Financial Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $84.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 271,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,665,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $377.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

